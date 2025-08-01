The campaign is valid for daily car rentals made between August 1, 2025 and December 31, 2025 via the website RentiCaror through the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.
To benefit from the campaign, a promotional code must be obtained exclusively via the Albaraka Mobil app > Campaigns section and entered on www.renticar.com during booking or provided to the RentiCar Contact Center. The code is only available via Albaraka Mobil and is not valid on the RentiCar mobile app.
The campaign is valid only for daily rentals between 1–29 days. Monthly (30 days and over), long-term, and commercial vehicle rentals are not included.
Only individuals who are legally eligible to drive may benefit from the campaign. The minimum driver age and license duration may vary depending on the rental company’s terms.
Early returns are not accepted for reservations made under this campaign, and no refund will be issued in case of no-show.
The discount applies only to the vehicle rental fee. Additional services and fees such as different drop-off location charges, additional drivers, fuel, child seats, insurance, deposit, etc., are not included in the campaign. These payments are made by the customer in person using their own credit card upon vehicle delivery.
Vehicle brand and model are representative, and the rental office may provide an equivalent vehicle in the same segment.
Customers may benefit from the campaign multiple times during the campaign period.
VAT is included in the stated prices. Any changes in tax rates will be reflected in the prices accordingly.
The campaign is subject to the availability of vehicles from our business partners. The general terms and conditions of the relevant rental company will apply upon vehicle delivery.
This campaign cannot be combined with other campaigns, promotions, or discount codes.
RentiCar and Albaraka reserve the right to modify the campaign terms or terminate the campaign at any time.
For any questions regarding reservations or the campaign, you may contact the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.