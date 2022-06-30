Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for the car rentals made from www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Call Center within the specified transaction dates. Discounts will be applied to car rentals made from our business partners included in the campaign. In order to benefit from the campaign, the promo code must be entered from the www.renticar.com website and/or must be given to the agent by calling 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Call Center. People who do not have any legal barriers to driving can benefit from the campaign. In order to benefit from the campaign the minimum driver's age and driver's license period may vary depending on the rental company. Long-term, commercial vehicle and monthly car rentals are not included to the campaign. The campaign is valid only for the car rental prices. Other services (drop off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer with his/her own credit card at our business partner's office and will not be included to the campaign. Vehicle brand and model indicate a group, and a different brand and model in the same segment may be offered at the rental office. A person can make more than one reservation between the campaign validity dates. Prices include VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will also be reflected. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks of our business partners. The rental conditions of the relevant company are valid for the delivery of the vehicle within the campaign. The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. You can call the RentiCar Call Center at 0850 308 0 308 for all your questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.