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  • Special for those who love the night: Valid Reservation Opportunity for Mobilup Vehicles at RentiCar! 🌙 🚗
Special for those who love the night: Valid Reservation Opportunity for Mobilup Vehicles at RentiCar! 🌙 🚗

Special for those who love the night: Valid Reservation Opportunity for Mobilup Vehicles at RentiCar! 🌙 🚗

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
  • Valid for bookings made between 00:01 and 05:59 between 22.01.2025 – 15.0.2025.
  • Within the campaign, a 20% discount will be applied for car rentals made with Mobilup.
  • In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the website www.renticar.com and / or called 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center.
  • People who do not have any legal disability to drive a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
  • Mobilup general rental conditions apply in the campaign.
  • Long-term, commercial vehicle and monthly rentals are not included in the campaign.
  • Returns are not accepted. In case of no-show, there is no refund.
  • The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at Mobilup's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign.
  • Valid for maximum 29 days rentals.
  • Valid in all locations.
  • Valid for all Mobilup vehicles.
  • The vehicle brand and model indicates a group, and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office.
  • One person can make more than 1 rental between the validity dates of the campaign.
  • The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately.
  • The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Mobilup
  • The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
  • You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.
  • RentiCar and Mobilup reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.