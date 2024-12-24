Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com, RentiCar App and/or RentiCar Contact Center within the specified transaction dates. Within the scope of the campaign, Workinton Users and Employees will receive a 10% discount on car rentals. Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the occupancy rates of car rental brands on these dates. Therefore, you can benefit from more advantageous prices by booking early. In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the website www.renticar.com and/or called 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center. People who do not have any legal disability to drive can benefit from the campaign. Workinton Users and Employees Special 10% Discount Campaign prices are calculated by applying a discount on daily net car rental fees. For reservations made within the scope of the campaign, RentiCar terms of use will apply during the delivery of the vehicle. The renter must meet these conditions. The campaign is valid only for 1-29 day rentals and does not cover monthly and long-term rentals. Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 car. Prices are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks it will offer. During vehicle delivery, a different but equivalent vehicle from the specified vehicle group may be provided. Car rental transactions require a minimum age of 21 and a minimum 1-year driver's license according to the vehicle groups. Workinton Users and Employees Special 10% Discount Campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar and Workinton reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.