Campaign Conditions

The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates. Within the scope of the campaign, a 20% discount will be applied for car rentals made from Autoland. Valid for bookings made between 10.05.2025 - 15.05.2025 and for travel between 10.05.2025 - 31.12.2025. Car rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the occupancy rates of car rental brands on these dates. Therefore, you can benefit from more advantageous prices by booking early. In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the website www.renticar.com and/or called 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center. People who are not legally prevented from driving a vehicle can benefit from the campaign. The prices of the 20% Discount Campaign for Autoland vehicles are calculated by applying a discount on the daily net car rental fees. For reservations made within the scope of the campaign, Autoland terms of use will apply during the delivery of the vehicle. The renter must meet these conditions. Autoland Campaign is only valid for 1-29 day rentals and does not cover monthly and long-term rentals. Early returns are not accepted for car rentals made within the scope of the campaign. In case of no-show, no refund is made. The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at Autoland's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign. The guarantee amounts (deposit) for the relevant vehicle group are collected from the guest's personal credit card at the beginning of the rental. Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 car. Prices are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately. The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Autoland. During vehicle delivery, a different but equivalent vehicle from the specified vehicle group may be provided. Car rental transactions require a minimum age of 21 years and a minimum 1-year driver's license according to the vehicle groups. Autoland 20% Campaign Discount cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code. You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation. RentiCar and Autoland reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.