The campaign is valid for Tesla vehicle rentals made via www.renticar.com, the RentiCar Mobile App, and/or the RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
Within the scope of the campaign, a special campaign price of 2,500 TL + VAT per day will be applied to Tesla vehicles available in the Everyday Car Rental fleet.
Vehicle rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates, location, and the availability of the relevant vehicle group on those dates. Therefore, early reservations may provide more advantageous prices.
To benefit from the campaign, reservations must be made via www.renticar.com, the RentiCar Mobile App, or by calling the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.
The campaign is available to individuals who are legally eligible to drive a vehicle.
Tesla campaign prices are calculated based on the daily net vehicle rental fee.
For reservations made within the scope of the campaign, Everyday Car Rental’s terms and conditions will apply at the time of vehicle delivery. The renter is required to meet these conditions.
The campaign is valid only for rentals between 1 and 29 days and does not apply to monthly or long-term rentals.
Early returns are not accepted for rentals made under the campaign. In the event of a no-show, no refund will be issued.
The campaign applies only to the vehicle rental fee. Other charges not included in this fee (such as one-way drop-off fees, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) must be paid by the customer at the Everyday Car Rental office using the renter’s personal credit card and are not included in the campaign. The security deposit for the relevant vehicle group is collected at the start of the rental.
During the campaign validity period, one person may make more than one rental.
The stated prices do not include VAT. Any changes arising from taxes will be reflected additionally.
The campaign is valid in line with the vehicle stock provided by Everyday Car Rental. At the time of delivery, a different but equivalent Tesla model may be provided.
Vehicle rentals require a minimum age of 27 and at least 5 year of driving license, depending on the vehicle group.
The Tesla campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
For all questions and requests regarding reservations, you may contact the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.
RentiCar and Everyday Car Rental reserve the right to make changes to or cancel the campaign conditions.