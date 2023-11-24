Unmissable Monthly Rental Opportunity with Brand New Vehicles
Unmissable Monthly Rental Opportunity with Brand New Vehicles
Campaign Conditions
To benefit from the campaign, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request.
The campaign is valid for reservations made and vehicles to be delivered until 29.02.2024.
There is a limit of 3000 km per monthly rental. Kilometers over 3000 km are considered as excess and different fees per km are applied according to the vehicle group.
Within the scope of the campaign, a minimum of 30 days can be rented. If the return is made earlier than 30 days, the price difference will be reflected.
People who do not have any legal disability to drive can benefit from the campaign.
Green Motion Car Rental general rental conditions apply in the campaign.
Zero km gasoline automatic Cupra Formentor will be rented for 27.500 TL + VAT per month and zero km gasoline automatic Seat Ateca will be rented for 22.500 TL + VAT per month.
The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at Green Motion Car Rental's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign.
The campaign will be valid in accordance with the vehicle stocks offered by Green Motion Car Rental.
The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
For any questions and requests regarding the reservation, you can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.
RentiCar and Green Motion Car Rental reserves the right to modify / cancel the campaign conditions.