Unmissable Opportunities in Monthly Rentals at RentiCar with Artı Turizm!
Unmissable Opportunities in Monthly Rentals at RentiCar with Artı Turizm!
Campaign Conditions
To benefit from the campaign, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request.
The campaign is valid for rentals made through www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
The campaign is valid for monthly, 3-month and 6-month rentals made for Artı Turizm.
Valid for reservations made for Renault Taliant, Renault Megane and Wolkswagen Taigo vehicles.
In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website and/or 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center.
People who do not have any legal disability to drive a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
Artı Turizm general rental conditions are valid for the campaign.
The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be covered by the customer.
Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately.
The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Artı Turizm.
The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
Daily price will be valid for early returns.
Rental period is limited to at least 30 days.
Valid for rentals until 31.03.2025.
You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.
RentiCar and Artı Turizm reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.