0850 308 0 308
Contact Center
Up to 12 Months Premium Car Rental Opportunity!

Up to 12 Months Premium Car Rental Opportunity!

Campaign Conditions

  • To take advantage of the campaign, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request.
  • The campaign is valid for rentals made through RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
  • People who are not legally prevented from driving a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
  • Vehicle suggestions will be made based on your request.
  • The rental period will be calculated on the basis of the month you specify.
  • You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.
  • Vehicles are limited to stocks and availability must be confirmed before renting.
  • For rentals longer than one month, 50% of the rental price is collected as a deposit. The deposit will be refunded even if there are no extra expenses. The deposit can also be collected by the office.
  • Early refund is not applicable for these rentals.
  • In case of damage, if the damage is caused by user error, the damage costs will be charged to the user.
  • If payment is not received at the beginning of the rental, the rental will be terminated and the vehicle will be returned.
  • For one month rentals, payments will be collected by Gogocar or the office at the beginning of the rental by credit card (VirtualPos / Payment link).