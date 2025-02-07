0850 308 0 308
Contact Center
Up to 12 Months Premium Car Rental Opportunity!
Campaign Conditions
To take advantage of the campaign, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 or click here to fill out the relevant form and submit your request.
The campaign is valid for rentals made through RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
People who are not legally prevented from driving a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
Vehicle suggestions will be made based on your request.
The rental period will be calculated on the basis of the month you specify.
You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.
Vehicles are limited to stocks and availability must be confirmed before renting.
For rentals longer than one month, 50% of the rental price is collected as a deposit. The deposit will be refunded even if there are no extra expenses. The deposit can also be collected by the office.
Early refund is not applicable for these rentals.
In case of damage, if the damage is caused by user error, the damage costs will be charged to the user.
If payment is not received at the beginning of the rental, the rental will be terminated and the vehicle will be returned.
For one month rentals, payments will be collected by Gogocar or the office at the beginning of the rental by credit card (VirtualPos / Payment link).