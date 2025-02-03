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  • 14% Discount on Daily Drive Cars for Valentine's Day Special Offer!
14% Discount on Daily Drive Cars for Valentine's Day Special Offer!

14% Discount on Daily Drive Cars for Valentine's Day Special Offer!

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com and/or RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified transaction dates.
  • The campaign is valid for reservations made between 03.0.2025 - 14.02.2025.
  • The campaign is valid for domestic car rentals between 13.01.2025 - 17.02.2025.
  • Within the campaign, a 14% discount will be applied on car rentals from all Daily Drive locations.
  • In order to benefit from the campaign, the specified promotional code must be entered on the website www.renticar.com and/or called 0850 308 0 308 RentiCar Contact Center.
  • The campaign is open to people who are not legally restricted from driving a vehicle.
  • Daily Drive general rental conditions apply in the campaign.
  • The campaign is valid for car rental fees. Other services other than this price (drop-off fee, additional services, insurance, deposit, etc.) will be paid by the customer at Daily Drive's office with their own credit card and will not be included in the campaign.
  • The vehicle brand and model indicates a group, and a different vehicle in the same segment may be offered at the rental office.
  • Between the validity dates of the campaign, one person can rent more than 1 vehicle.
  • The prices stated are inclusive of VAT. Changes that may arise from taxes will be reflected separately.
  • The campaign will be valid in line with the vehicle stocks offered by Daily Drive.
  • The campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount.
  • Maximum 29 days can be rented.
  • Cancellations made less than 24 hours before will be subject to a 1-day deduction.
  • The current price is applied in early return.
  • You can call RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308 for any questions and requests regarding the reservation.
  • RentiCar and Daily Drive reserves the right to change / cancel the campaign conditions.