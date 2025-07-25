Your Journey is 30% Discounted with EasyGo Car Rental!
Your Journey is 30% Discounted with EasyGo Car Rental!
Campaign Conditions
The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com or the RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified campaign dates.
A 30% discount will be applied to car rentals made with Easygo Car Rental.
Rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the availability rates of car rental brands during these dates. Early reservations are recommended to benefit from more advantageous prices.
To benefit from the campaign, the specified promo code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website or communicated to the RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308).
Only individuals legally authorized to drive a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
The campaign applies a 30% discount calculated on the daily net car rental fees.
The terms and conditions of Easygo Car Rental will apply at the time of vehicle delivery for bookings made under this campaign, and the renter must meet these conditions.
The campaign is valid only for rentals between 1-29 days and does not cover monthly or long-term rentals.
Early returns are not accepted under the campaign, and no refunds will be issued for no-shows.
The campaign covers only car rental fees. Other charges (e.g., drop-off at a different location, additional services, insurance, deposit) must be paid by the customer using their credit card at the Easygo Car Rental office.
The required security deposit for the relevant car group will be collected from the renter's personal credit card at the beginning of the rental period.
A person can make more than one rental during the campaign period.
VAT is included in the specified prices; however, changes in tax rates will be reflected additionally.
The campaign is subject to the vehicle stock offered by Easygo Car Rental, and a substitute vehicle may be provided if the specified vehicle group is unavailable at the time of delivery.
Vehicle rentals require a minimum age of 21 years and at least 1 year of valid driving license, depending on the vehicle group.
The 30% Discount Campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code.
For any questions or requests regarding reservations, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.
RentiCar and Easygo Car Rental reserve the right to change or cancel the campaign terms and conditions.