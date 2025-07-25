0850 308 0 308
Contact Center
  • Home
  • Campaigns
  • Your Journey is 30% Discounted with EasyGo Car Rental!
Your Journey is 30% Discounted with EasyGo Car Rental!

Your Journey is 30% Discounted with EasyGo Car Rental!

Campaign Conditions

  • The campaign is valid for rentals made via www.renticar.com or the RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308) within the specified campaign dates.
  • A 30% discount will be applied to car rentals made with Easygo Car Rental.
  • Rental prices may vary depending on the selected dates and the availability rates of car rental brands during these dates. Early reservations are recommended to benefit from more advantageous prices.
  • To benefit from the campaign, the specified promo code must be entered on the www.renticar.com website or communicated to the RentiCar Contact Center (0850 308 0 308).
  • Only individuals legally authorized to drive a vehicle can benefit from the campaign.
  • The campaign applies a 30% discount calculated on the daily net car rental fees.
  • The terms and conditions of Easygo Car Rental will apply at the time of vehicle delivery for bookings made under this campaign, and the renter must meet these conditions.
  • The campaign is valid only for rentals between 1-29 days and does not cover monthly or long-term rentals.
  • Early returns are not accepted under the campaign, and no refunds will be issued for no-shows.
  • The campaign covers only car rental fees. Other charges (e.g., drop-off at a different location, additional services, insurance, deposit) must be paid by the customer using their credit card at the Easygo Car Rental office.
  • The required security deposit for the relevant car group will be collected from the renter's personal credit card at the beginning of the rental period.
  • A person can make more than one rental during the campaign period.
  • VAT is included in the specified prices; however, changes in tax rates will be reflected additionally.
  • The campaign is subject to the vehicle stock offered by Easygo Car Rental, and a substitute vehicle may be provided if the specified vehicle group is unavailable at the time of delivery.
  • Vehicle rentals require a minimum age of 21 years and at least 1 year of valid driving license, depending on the vehicle group.
  • The 30% Discount Campaign cannot be combined with any other campaign or discount code.
  • For any questions or requests regarding reservations, you can call the RentiCar Contact Center at 0850 308 0 308.
  • RentiCar and Easygo Car Rental reserve the right to change or cancel the campaign terms and conditions.