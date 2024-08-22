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Commercial Vehicle Rental

With its expert sales staff, now commercial vehicle leasing is easy and comfortable with RentiCar. The vehicle needs of small, medium, or large-sized enterprises are quite intense for their transportation in all directions. Compared to normal vehicles, commercial vehicles also show a very high performance in terms of passenger comfort.

At the same time, commercial vehicles are the most suitable choice for corporate leases, thanks to their large trunk space. They provide savings to businesses in all circumstances. Its large passenger capacity, trunk space, higher speed performance compared to express vans, while showing almost the same performance as normal vehicles, carries commercial vehicles to higher levels in many respects.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How long can people lease a commercial vehicle?
Rentals can be made for a minimum of 12 months and tax registration certificate is mandatory.
What documents are needed when leasing a commercial vehicle?
Information requested from businesses are the same for long-term leases. However, the following documents are required.If you have a K2 certificate or if you need to use a commercial vehicle for private purposes, you can benefit from the long-term commercial vehicle rental service. You can register only 1 commercial vehicle of your own in your K2 document and rent countless commercial vehicles for as long as you want. You can get advice from our expert portfolio managers on how to rent your vehicle with other authorization documents obtained according to company activities, and you can easily access all the information you need.In addition, N1 and N1G type commercial vehicles can be leased without authorization, provides they do not carry commercial goods. N1 and N1G type vehicles refer to light commercial vehicles, for help you can get consultancy from our expert portfolio managers about which vehicles you can lease and under what conditions.
What are the differences between passenger cars?
In addition to being different from the passenger cars used in terms of design, they also differ in terms of license and traffic rules. Information requested from businesses is the same as for long-term car rentals.
How are commercial vehicle rental prices determined?
There are many different factors when determining car rental prices. Details such as the vehicle's model, body, fuel consumption type and mileage play an active role in determining the price. Businesses that want to lease can clearly determine the features of the vehicle they need and access their costs clearly.
What are the approval stages in commercial vehicle rental processes?
As long as you approve rental conditions and have the authorization documents, you have the opportunity to rent the vehicle you want without any problem. Some light commercial vehicles can be leased without the an authorization document, as long as they are used for passenger purposes.